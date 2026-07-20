Humanity, Sensitivity and Professionalism Must Define Policing: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that maintaining humanity, sensitivity, and professionalism is one of the main responsibilities of the police.

Saha said this while participating in the passing-out parade of the 92nd batch of newly appointed Police Constables at the headquarters of the TSR 2nd Battalion in RK Nagar on Saturday.

“If you are dedicated to your duty, you can earn both respect and recognition in society. The government is committed to making the Tripura Police a modern, technology-based, and people-orientated force. The state government is fully committed to maintaining law and order,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Saha, who is also the Home Minister, said that today 469 Police Constables and one TSR Rifleman (GD) are passing out after completing their training.

“Today is a day of pride and joy for the entire police force of Tripura. We all know that the history of the Tripura Police is very old. Starting from the princely era, it has taken an organised form in the modern era. The kings of Tripura introduced their own administrative and police system from the 13th century, which later evolved into the present structure in 1965,” Saha added.

The chief minister extended his best wishes to each of those who are joining the police force after completing their training.

“In January 2024, we celebrated the 150th anniversary of Tripura Police at Pragya Bhavan. Tripura Police was awarded the President’s Colours for its outstanding success in combating extremism and terrorism in the state for three decades. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to each of those who are joining the police force today after successfully completing their training,” he said.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the common people have a lot of hope and aspirations for police personnel.

“The people of Tripura are looking to you for security. The Tripura government is providing jobs in various fields through a transparent process. On May 13 last year, 975 young men and women were handed appointment letters for the post of Constable in Tripura Police. Today, after a long year of rigorous training and discipline, they participated in the passing-out parade. I would like to say to the new police personnel that the uniform you are wearing today is a symbol of courage, responsibility, discipline, honesty, and people’s trust,” he said.

“On May 21, 2026, I was present at the passing-out parade of the 51st and 52nd batches of male and female constables at the KTDS Police Training Academy. Out of the 476 constables who participated in the parade, 318 were women. The increasing participation of women in the police force reflects the government’s sincere commitment to their empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to women’s empowerment. Our government is also working in that direction,” said Saha. (ANI)

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