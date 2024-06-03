Illicit cough syrup consignment intercepted by Assam police at Tripura border

AGARTALA: In a significant crackdown, Assam Police intercepted a consignment of illicit cough syrup looking its way to the narcotics market. The truck was en-route from Guwahati to Agartala when it was stopped at the Churaibari checkpost on the Assam-Tripura border.

The incident occurred around 3:45 PM on Saturday during a routine check by the police. Upon inspection, the authorities discovered the truck, disguised as carrying various online transport goods, was concealing cartons of 'Eskuf', a cough syrup known for its misuse as a notorious narcotic, for its codeine component.

A total of 3,300 bottles of Eskuf, packed in twenty-two cartons, were seized. The black-market value of the confiscated syrup is estimated to be around INR 1.6 million. The driver of the truck, identified as Sonu, has been detained and will be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He is set to be presented before the Karimganj Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Sunday.

This seizure marks the third consecutive day of successful drug interceptions by the Assam Police, raising serious questions about the efficacy of the Tripura Police in combating drug trafficking. Despite the regular capture of narcotics at the Churaibari checkpoint, no significant drug seizures have been reported within Tripura's jurisdiction, suggesting a possible lapse in local law enforcement vigilance.

As Assam Police continue to safeguard the region from drug infiltration, the contrasting performance of Tripura Police has sparked concerns and criticism regarding their role and effectiveness in addressing the narcotics menace at the state's borders. (ANI)

