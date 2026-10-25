INDIA Bloc to Stage Agartala Protest on Oct 30 Over Electoral Roll Revision

AGARTALA: INDIA bloc partners of Tripura will stage a protest in Agartala on October 30, demanding the withdrawal of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, among four key demands.

Leaders of the Tripura unit of the INDIA Bloc, comprising eight parties -- Congress, CPI (M), CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party, All India Forward Bloc, CPI (ML), Gana Mancha and Tripura People's Party -- on Saturday jointly announced the protest programme and vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are met.

CPI (M) Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said opposition leaders, workers and supporters would gather in the heart of the capital city on October 30 before marching to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) representative Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office to submit a memorandum. (IANS)

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