James Sangma Says BJP’s Rise to 10 MLAs in Meghalaya Does Not Reflect Popular Support

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: NPP leader and Rajya Sabha MP James PK Sangma has said the BJP's increased strength in the Meghalaya Assembly does not necessarily indicate greater public support, distinguishing legislative gains through defections from electoral backing.

The BJP's strength in the Assembly has risen from two to 10 MLAs after eight former United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators joined the party. "This is all politics, people joining from one party to the other, we see that very often but this is different from Electoral politics," Sangma said.

He said a party's vote share in elections was a more meaningful indicator of public support than changes in its legislative strength resulting from political realignments.

Sangma said changes in Assembly representation could influence the state's political dynamics but should not be confused with a party's grassroots presence or electoral strength.

On speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle and the accommodation of the eight former UDP legislators in the government, Sangma declined to comment, saying he was not part of the state government. He said questions regarding ministerial appointments should be directed to the government or Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

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