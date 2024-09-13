"Landmark step": Manik Saha hails cabinet's decision to further expand ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday hailed the union cabinet’s decision to further expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, calling it a “landmark step.”

“THANK YOU MODI ji ! A landmark step for senior citizens’ healthcare! Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY benefit will now be provided to all citizens aged 70 and above,” Saha said in a post on X.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

It will benefit approximately 4.5 crore families with six (6) crore senior citizens with 5 lakh rupees free health insurance cover on a family basis.

With this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY.

The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY. The senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover upto Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years).

AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 55 crore individuals corresponding to 12.34 crore families. All members of the eligible families irrespective of age are covered under the scheme. The scheme has covered 7.37 Crore hospital admissions including 49 percent women beneficiaries. The public has benefited to the extent of over Rs. 1 Lakh crore under the scheme.

Also Read: Meghalaya: TB screening camp at Raj Bhavan leads to community support initiative

Also Watch: