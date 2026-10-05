Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Strikes Tripura's Dhalai District, No Damage Reported

AGARTALA: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck the Dhalai district of Tripura in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per data shared by the nodal agency, the tremors were recorded at 00:57:38 IST at a depth of 30 kilometres.

The epicentre was determined at Latitude 23.757 N and Longitude 91.995 E in Dhalai.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 04/10/2026 00:57:38 IST, Lat: 23.757 N, Long: 91.995 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Dhalai, Tripura," the National Center for Seismology posted on X. No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura to hold dam safety awareness drive covering 6,000 dams nationwide