Tripura CM reviews smart city projects, assures better roads before Durga Puja

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has assured that the ongoing Smart City projects in Agartala will be completed before Durga Puja and that all roads in the city, which are currently in a dilapidated condition, will be repaired or reconstructed by then. He gave the assurance after personally visiting most of the ongoing projects and reviewing their progress.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after inspecting several ongoing Smart City projects across Agartala. He said the government believes in action and is working to complete development projects as early as possible. During the inspection, he reviewed the progress of smart roads, covered drains, culverts, drainage systems, underground electricity infrastructure and water pumping facilities. He directed officials to maintain high-quality standards in all works.

He said the monsoon had slowed the pace of construction at several sites. He instructed the departments concerned to deploy additional manpower so that the projects could continue without unnecessary delays.

Admitting that residents are facing inconvenience due to road excavation at different locations, he said temporary difficulties are unavoidable during large-scale infrastructure projects. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the government in transforming Agartala into a modern Smart City.

He also pointed out that heavy rainfall leads to temporary waterlogging in some areas. To tackle the problem, the government has introduced advanced water pumping systems to drain rainwater more quickly. At the same time, he urged residents not to throw garbage into drains, stressing that public awareness and cooperation are essential to keeping the city’s drainage network functional.

Dr Manik Saha said the government is working to develop Agartala into a modern, clean and well-planned city through improved drainage, better roads, underground electrification and other advanced civic infrastructure.

He expressed hope that several ongoing road, drainage and infrastructure projects would be completed before Durga Puja. However, he noted that some works are facing delays due to administrative issues inherited from previous years.

The Chief Minister began the inspection at the Rabindra Bhawan premises and visited several important locations, including Purvasha, the Old Central Jail, Ashram Chowmuhani, Lal Bahadur Chowmuhani, Ujan Abhaynagar, Hariganga Basak Road and Paradise Chowmuhani. At each site, he reviewed the progress of the works and instructed officials to ensure their timely completion.

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