CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Senior CPI(M) leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that BJP supporters had attacked opposition workers during campaigning for the civic elections, raising concerns over poll-related violence in the state.

Sarkar said CPI(M) workers, including Lohit Ganguly, Sanjay Debbarma and Smritimoy Roy, were attacked while campaigning in Ward No. 19 in Agartala. He alleged that the assault was launched from a nearby BJP mandal office and several party workers were injured. Local residents intervened and forced the attackers to flee, he claimed.

Sarkar later visited the injured workers at their homes and enquired about their condition. He also criticised Chief Minister Manik Saha for describing the incident as stage-managed by the CPI(M), alleging that such remarks encouraged further violence.

According to Sarkar, local residents, particularly women, expressed concern over the incident and demanded adequate security to ensure that voters could exercise their franchise without hindrance. They said the locality had not witnessed such poll-related violence during previous elections.

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