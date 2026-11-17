OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR, Nov 16: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the long-pending Working Journalists' Pension Scheme would be placed before the state Cabinet on December 9, with the government aiming to implement it within the month.

Interacting with journalists on National Press Day, Khandu acknowledged the delay in implementing the scheme, announced in 2019, and said the proposal had reached its final stage following discussions with the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the concerned department. He said he decided to take up the matter at the next Cabinet meeting after meeting APC representatives on November 6.

On NH-415, Khandu said Package C, covering the Nirjuli-Banderdewa stretch, had been completed, while work on the other stretch had faced difficulties due to contractor-related issues and legal proceedings. He said the government had recommended cancellation of the contract, but the matter had reached the High Court.

Describing the highway as vital for the state, he said the government would undertake essential maintenance and repair work while the contractual issues remained unresolved. He added that he had recently inspected the road and directed officials to take up necessary repairs promptly.

Khandu also discussed the challenges of infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh, citing its vast geographical area and difficult terrain. He acknowledged the Centre's support for major projects.

The Chief Minister further said high-powered committees constituted to examine issues relating to indigenous safeguards and the state's special constitutional provisions would consult stakeholders and submit recommendations. He said proposals concerning the state's institutional and administrative arrangements had also been forwarded to the Centre and were under examination by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

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