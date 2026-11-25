CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Panchali Bhattacharjee, senior CPI(M) leader and wife of former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, alleged that she was intimidated and threatened while campaigning for a party candidate in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections at Krishnanagar on Monday morning. Addressing a press conference organised by the CPI(M) Sadar Divisional Committee, she said the incident forced her to return without continuing the campaign.

The CPI(M) also alleged that its leaders and Left Front members faced threats and intimidation while campaigning in different areas. Party state secretary Milan Baidya was allegedly threatened by a BJP supporter in Bamutia, while CPI(M) leader Sudip Sarkar reported a similar incident in AMC Ward No. 3. The party further alleged that groups of people on motorcycles were moving around and threatening opposition leaders and candidates. It accused the police of failing to act despite receiving complaints.

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