Nandan Nagar potters thrive under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives

AGARTALA: Setting a shining example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”, the potters of Nandan Nagar have been steadily transforming their traditional craft into a thriving source of livelihood.

Each year, they produce thousands of earthen lamps (diyas), with production and demand rising significantly due to the growing popularity of these lamps during festive seasons like Diwali.

According to local potters, the demand for earthen lamps has increased twentyfold over the past three to four years. “Earlier, it was just one small unit, but now our business has grown almost twenty times. Work is going really well, and compared to before, the workload and demand have both increased greatly,” said one potter.

Many young people have also joined the business, inspired by the success of the “Vocal for Local” initiative. “I produce over a thousand diyas per day and sell them for Rs 1 to Rs 1.50 each. With the diya-making machine, we can earn more than Rs 30,000 per month. Now, there’s no need for a regular job — this business itself provides stable employment,” shared another artisan.

The potters expressed gratitude towards the government for promoting local industries and encouraging self-reliance. They also highlighted that the demand has risen even more this year, following Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha’s visit to Nandan Nagar last year, during which he purchased earthen lamps himself.

“The Chief Minister personally came to my residence and encouraged me under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. His visit truly motivated us and inspired many others to take up this work,” one potter added.

With Diwali approaching, the potters of Nandan Nagar are once again gearing up to meet the surging demand — working enthusiastically to spread light and livelihood through their craft.

