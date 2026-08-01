NCW Chairperson praises Tripura women, stresses effective implementation of POSH Act

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The achievements of Tripura's women in various fields are highly commendable, and they are earning appreciation across the country, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said at a press conference. She expressed hope that women in the state would continue to make similar progress in the coming days.

Sharing her experiences from her three-day visit to the state, Rahatkar highlighted the importance of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act and said it should be effectively implemented in every government office, as it plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of working women. She said special attention must also be paid to ensuring the safety of women serving in the police force.

Rahatkar said she had held discussions with the state's Chief Secretary, senior state administration officials and senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials on adopting more effective measures to prevent the trafficking of women. The NCW Chairperson also met Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and discussed various government schemes for women in the state.

During her three-day visit, Rahatkar participated in several programmes in Gomati district focusing on women's safety and increasing women's participation in different spheres of society. She interacted with Lakhpati Didis to understand their needs and challenges and inspected products made by them.

She also attended a review meeting with women public representatives, discussed the status of women in society and offered suggestions to the authorities concerned. In addition, she attended a programme on child marriage at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur in the presence of Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy. Schoolgirls from different schools in Udaipur also attended the programme.

Rahatkar also participated in a programme organised by the State Commission for Women, where she said the Central Government had launched an initiative to make India free of child marriage by 2030. She expressed hope that the target would be achieved with everyone's cooperation and urged state governments to extend their support.

She also attended a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at Sukanta Academy in Agartala, organised by the National Commission for Women. She said it is the responsibility of every institution to ensure a safe and dignified environment for women in the workplace.

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