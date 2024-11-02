NF Railway Expands Festive Service with More Special Trains to Meet Holiday Travel Demand

GUWAHATI: NF Railway has decided to operate four more festive special trains to clear extra rush and ensure comfortable travel to the passengers during the festive season. These trains will run between New Coochbehar-Sealdah, Katihar-Udhna, Katihar-Amrtisar and Kolkata-Saharsa.

Train no. 05474 (New Coochbehar – Sealdah) one way special will depart from New Coochbehar at 21:30 hours on November 1 to reach Sealdah at 10:00 hours on the next day.

Train no. 09047 (Udhna–Katihar) Special will depart from Udhnaat 00:20 hours on November 1 to reach Katiharat 14:00 hours on the next day. In return direction,Train no. 09048 (Katihar - Ujjain) Special will depart from Katiharat 17:00 hours on November 2 to reach Ujjain at 23:30 hours on the next day.

Train no. 04664 (Amritsar – Katihar) Special will depart from Amritsar at 13:25 hours on November 2 to reach Katiharat 03:00 hours on the third day. Similarly, train no. 04663 (Katihar - Amritsar) Special will depart from Katihar at 06:00 hours on November 4 to reach Amritsar at 20:00 hours on the next day.

Train no. 03117 (Kolkata–Saharsa) Special will depart from Kolkata at 08:50 hours on November 2 to reach Saharsaat 22:00 hours on the same day. In return direction, Train no. 03118 (Saharsa– Kolkata) Special will depart from Saharsa at 01:00 hours on November 3 to reach Kolkata at 15:30 hours on the same day.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available in IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Kali Puja Celebrations Kick Off in Demow with Festive Decorations and Traditions

Also Watch: