No Panchayat in Tripura falls under Grade-D rating: CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, said that under the Panchayat Advancement Index, 42 Panchayats of the state achieved Grade-A, while not a single one from Tripura received Grade-D. He also urged all Panchayat representatives to work with accountability to further strengthen the Panchayats.

CM Saha said this while addressing the Two-Day Panchayati Raj Capacity Building Programme at the State Panchayat Resource Centre, AD. Nagar, Agartala.

While addressing, the Chief Minister said that in the Panchayat Advancement Index, the Panchayats in Tripura have secured good ratings—42 achieved Grade-A, 728 Panchayats secured Grade-B, and the remaining 406 Panchayats obtained Grade-C, while no Panchayat from Tripura fell under Grade-D.

“Rural governance, if strengthened, will strengthen the state government. Panchayats are an important pillar of democracy. The three-tier Panchayat system is the base. If this is strong, then we can progress further. A strengthened three-tier Panchayat will also strengthen the country. The state and central governments have many schemes, and Panchayats are solely responsible for implementing them; otherwise, a country or state cannot be strengthened,” he said.

CM Saha added that transparency is the biggest weapon, and everyone must work with transparency. (ANI)

