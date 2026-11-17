AGARTALA: More than 2,200 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in Tripura to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, with over 1,200 personnel already stationed in the state, officials said on Monday.

An official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said the poll panel had sought 25 companies of CAPF from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), of which 14 companies had already been deployed in different districts.

The remaining personnel are expected to arrive shortly. Central and state security forces, including the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), are conducting area-domination exercises and flag marches in different sensitive urban areas under the supervision of senior police officials, including district Superintendents of Police (SPs), to instil confidence among voters and prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the elections.

The SEC official also said that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) would not be used in the upcoming municipal elections as the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) deployed by the State Election Commission do not have the facility.

Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury had earlier written to the SEC, requesting it to use VVPATs along with EVMs to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

"As the electoral process is now being debated nationwide, the use of VVPATs along with EVMs is very important to ensure that the ULB elections are conducted in a transparent manner," Chaudhury, a former minister, had said in his letter.

Meanwhile, BJP candidates have already won 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 Urban Local Bodies in contention.

Polling will be held for these 268 seats out of a total of 345 seats in 21 ULBs across the state.

According to the SEC official, all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed as no opposition or other political parties fielded candidates in these seats.

The BJP has thus secured control of all five municipal bodies without a contest. In addition to these 65 seats, BJP candidates also won 12 seats unopposed in three other municipal bodies -- Ambassa in Dhalai district, Teliamura in Khowai district and Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

The SEC official said that following the completion of the withdrawal of nominations on November 10, a total of 733 candidates remained in the fray for the 268 seats in 16 Urban Local Bodies spread across the state's eight districts, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). (IANS)

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