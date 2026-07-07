Police impose Rs 25,000 fine on parents of minor bike rider in Agartala

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The traffic police in Agartala imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the parents of a minor boy after he was found riding a motorcycle, an act punishable under law.

Police officials stated that the minor was intercepted while riding the bike, following which his parents were immediately summoned. The vehicle was registered in the name of Chandana Rudra Pal, wife of Arun Paul. The fine was imposed under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which also provides for imprisonment of parents, guardians or vehicle owners in such cases, in addition to monetary penalties.

A police spokesperson said there has been a growing trend of minors riding two-wheelers, leading to several accidents in recent times. He added that strict enforcement of the law has become necessary to curb such violations and ensure road safety.

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