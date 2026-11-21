CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Pradyot Bikram Kishor Manikya Deb Barman has asked the TIPRA Motha Party to remove his photographs from all official party communications and publicity materials, stating that he is no longer involved in active politics and wishes to serve the people of Tripura beyond political and organisational boundaries. The decision has raised questions about the party's identity, as TIPRA Motha, which was founded on the lawns of the Rajbari, has long been associated with the royal family and has used photographs of the royal scion and royal symbols in its publicity materials.

In a statement, Pradyot said he had asked the party to discontinue the use of his photographs in press releases, flags, banners and letterheads. While expressing appreciation for the affection, respect and regard shown towards him by the organisation, he said it was important to clarify his current position.

"I am no longer involved in active politics," he said, adding that he would prefer his image not to be used in any official party communication or material in the future. The statement assumes significance in view of Deb Barman's central role in the formation and political expansion of the TIPRA Motha Party. He has been one of the principal public faces of the regional political organisation, which has mobilised support around issues concerning indigenous identity, constitutional safeguards, land rights and greater political empowerment for Tripura's indigenous population.