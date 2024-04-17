Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow supporting Congress’ Tripura West candidate

AGARTALA: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday held a roadshow in support of Congress' Tripura West Lok Sabha poll candidate Asish Kumar Saha and INDIA bloc candidate for Ramnagar assembly by-polls Ratan Das in Agartala.

Thousands of Congress supporters turned up for the roadshow, with many carrying Congress flags. Amid the sloganeering in support of her and the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Asish Kumar Saha and Ratan Das waved to the crowd from an open vehicle as it moved slowly. The roadshow concluded in front of Congress Bhavan at Paradise Chowmuhani, Agartala, after travelling across various parts of the city.

Earlier in the day, the Congress General Secretary held a similar event at Jorhat, Assam, in support of Congress MP and party candidate for the Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to address a rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on April 17. With the Prime Minister's rally, curtains would be brought down on the high-octane campaign blitz for the high-profile electoral battle.

Tripura Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha will contest against former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb for the Tripura West parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

