‘Purvodaya’ vision accelerating development in Northeast: PM Modi

AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government's 'Purvodaya' vision, aimed at accelerating development in eastern India, is also playing a transformative role in driving growth and progress in the Northeastern region.

In a letter to Chief Minister Manik Saha on the occasion of Tripura's Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said that for decades, it was an undeniable reality that the people of the Northeast, including Tripura, felt distant and isolated from the national mainstream.

"Our government received the opportunity to change this reality by bridging distances, strengthening emotional bonds and striking a chord with the people of this region," he said.

PM Modi said that over the last eight years, the double-engine governments, the NDA government at the Centre and CM Saha's team in the state, have worked with dedication for Tripura's transformation.

"This sustained effort is fully in keeping with the spirit of the historic mandate given by the people of Tripura in 2018 and 2023," he pointed out.

The inauguration of the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala in 2022 has further boosted connectivity, commerce and tourism, Modi said.

Powered by the aspirations and hard work of its people, Tripura has made remarkable strides in recent years, the Prime Minister said, highlighting that the state's economy has grown significantly, supported by commendable reforms in compliance reduction and deregulation. These efforts reflect the Tripura government's determination to attract investment and create new opportunities for the youth, he mentioned.

Praising Tripura farmers' inspiring example for the nation in environmental consciousness, the Prime Minister, in his letter, said that the state is among the leaders in the Northeast in the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

"The increasing adoption of natural farming practices is equally commendable. The state government's focused support for weavers, mulberry growers and pineapple farmers is strengthening livelihoods and laying the foundation for long-term growth," he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu greets Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on Statehood Day