Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra to be held in Tripura on October 7

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra will be held across Tripura on October 7 to mark 25 years of Narendra Modi's public service, from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his service as Prime Minister. As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a meeting was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury to review preparations for the programme.

Speaking at the meeting, Chowdhury said the Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra aims to reaffirm the commitment to service-oriented work. He stressed the need for greater participation of college students and youth in the programme.

He said the Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra would conclude before 11 am on October 7, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address would be broadcast live from 11 am. He appealed to all concerned to extend cooperation to make the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan a success. Debroy also emphasised the importance of increased youth participation.Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Kiran Gitte and Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya briefed the minister on the arrangements. The programme will include a procession centred on the Seva Jyoti, along with cycle and motorcycle rallies.

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