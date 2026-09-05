Heavy rain triggers soil erosion along Assam-Mizoram railroad track

AIZAWL: Train services between Mizoram and other parts of the country have been disrupted after heavy rains triggered soil erosion along the railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram.

Several trains to and from Sairang railway station in Aizawl have been cancelled or short-terminated since Thursday, while a number of services scheduled for Friday and Saturday have also been cancelled.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram, on the Katakhal-Bairabi section, was damaged due to soil erosion following heavy rainfall on Thursday evening.

"Northeast Frontier Railway has commenced restoration work at the site while assessing the situation and closely monitoring the progress of the restoration efforts," Sharma said.

He said approximately 70 metres of railway track, extending up to 40 metres from the track centre, has been affected by the soil erosion.

"There is no direct road access to the affected site, posing additional challenges for restoration activities. Considering the site conditions and accessibility constraints, the restoration work may take some time to complete," he said.

Due to the ongoing restoration work, the Guwahati-Sairang Express, Silchar-Bairabi Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express, scheduled to commence their journeys on Friday, have been cancelled.

The Bairabi-Silchar Express and Silchar-Sairang Express, scheduled to commence their journeys on Friday and Saturday, respectively, have also been cancelled. The Sairang-Silchar Express, scheduled to commence its journey on Saturday, has also been cancelled. The CPRO said NFR has made arrangements for the comfort and assistance of stranded passengers. Light refreshments and drinking water are being provided at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations.

Dedicated helpdesks have also been operationalised at Guwahati, Lumding, Naharlagun, Badarpur and Sairang to provide passengers with real-time information, ticketing assistance and other necessary support, he said.

"Northeast Frontier Railway is closely monitoring the situation and railway personnel are working continuously to clear the affected site and restore normal train services at the earliest," Sharma added. (ANI)

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