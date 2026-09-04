18 MT of organic ethnic rice from Tripura exported to Austria, Netherlands

Agartala: A consignment of 18 metric tonnes of four varieties of NPOP-certified ethnic rice from Tripura was flagged off on Wednesday for export to Austria and the Netherlands, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). The export marks a significant step towards creating new market opportunities for local farmers and strengthening Tripura's integration with international markets through organised and export-oriented production.

The consignment of NPOP-certified ethnic rice comprises four varieties: Aromatic Kali Khasa Rice, Aromatic Harinarayan Rice, Biron Rice (white sticky rice) and Maimi Hanga Rice (Black Rice). The rice has been aggregated from Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) of Tripura supported by the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency (TSOFDA) and is being exported by M/s Pratithi Organic Foods, Sonepat, a leading exporter of Indian organic agri-products worldwide.

The initiative provides an avenue for local producers and FPCs to connect with international markets and strengthens the state's participation in the growing global demand for certified organic products. The export opportunity is expected to enable participating farmers to achieve up to 40% higher price realisation compared with the domestic market, providing a significant economic incentive for farmers to participate in organised and export-oriented production.

The flag-off also builds on the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) organised in Tripura by APEDA last month, which brought together potential international buyers and local producers and helped create linkages for market access. The present export consignment reflects the conversion of such buyer-seller interactions into concrete international business opportunities for farmers and FPCs.

The export of Tripura's NPOP-certified rice to Austria and the Netherlands is also significant as these are discerning international markets where quality, food safety, certification and traceability are important considerations.

The consignment was flagged off by the Agriculture Minister, Government of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, along with Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, and Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Tripura, Apurba Roy.

The Agriculture Minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, said that the export of NPOP-certified ethnic rice from Tripura to international markets is a proud moment for the state and reflects the hard work of farmers, Farmer Producer Companies and other stakeholders. He highlighted Tripura's immense potential in organic and traditional agricultural products and said that such initiatives would help farmers access new markets, secure better price realisation and build sustainable livelihoods. He also said that the State Government is committed to strengthening the organic farming ecosystem and supporting producers in meeting international standards.

Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, said that the export of NPOP-certified ethnic rice from Tripura demonstrates the immense potential of the North Eastern Region to contribute to India's growing organic and agricultural exports. He highlighted that by connecting FPCs and farmers with international markets and strengthening certification, traceability and quality systems, APEDA is helping create sustainable and organised export opportunities. He further said that APEDA would continue to work closely with the Government of Tripura and other stakeholders to promote the State's unique agricultural products in global markets.

The event reflects the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Government of Tripura and stakeholders across the organic value chain to expand exports of certified organic products from the State, strengthen farmer linkages with international markets and create sustainable export opportunities for farmers and producers. (PIB)

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