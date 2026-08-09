TSF Seeks Probe After Same NEET-UG Candidate Name Appears in Two States’ ST Lists

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Tribal Students Federation (TSF) has expressed grave suspicion over the identities of four persons who figured in the Scheduled Tribe NEET-UG qualifiers list, including Julia Chakma, whose name also appeared on the Mizoram list. A TSF delegation met the Director of Medical Education, Government of Tripura, and submitted a memorandum seeking verification of the identities of the four candidates.

The four suspected names are Jiyen Kri, Julia Chakma, Rahul Meena and Kripa Jyoti Thengal. John Debbarma, vice-president of the organisation, submitted the memorandum and requested the authorities to verify their certificates and remove their names from the merit list if the allegations are found to be correct.

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