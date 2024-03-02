Teacher suspended for beating up minor at school in Agartala

AGARTALA: A school teacher faced suspension for allegedly beating up an eighth-grade student at a school in Agartala.

The incident has sparked massive condemnation and ignited concern over the safety and ethical treatment of students in educational institutions in the state and across the nation.

The victim, hailing from Bishalgarh in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, was reportedly tortured without any provocation by a teacher, who inflicted injuries severe enough to leave scars on multiple areas of the student's body.

According to the student's father, the abuse escalated to the point where the teacher dragged the student by the tie he was wearing, an act he described as an "attempt to murder."

Principal Manjuri Sangma of Saint Paul School promptly initiated an inquiry into the grievous incident, seeking a comprehensive report, including CCTV footage from the day of the occurrence.

In a subsequent move to address the incident, a team from the school, led by Principal Sangma, visited the victim's family, assuring them of measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

However, the response from the school authorities has done little to quell the outrage, especially after the victim's father criticised the school for its failure to inform the family immediately after the incident came to light.

The delay in communication has been seen by many as indicative of a larger issue of negligence and lack of accountability within educational institutions.

Further complicating the matter, allegations have surfaced from other parents suggesting a pattern of coercive behaviour by teachers at the institution, pressuring students to enrol in private tuition classes conducted by them, with the implications that grades are contingent upon their compliance. (ANI)

