Tension prevails in Tripura’s Kamalpur after violence during shutdown; CM vows stern action

AGARTALA: Tension prevailed at Kamalpur sub-division in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Friday after over 12 people, including officials and traders, were injured when a section of the Tiprasa Civil Society (TCS) activists resorted to attacks, arson, and looting of shops on Thursday evening during the 24-hour statewide shutdown, officials said.

A police officer said a large contingent of security forces, including the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was deployed, and senior officials were closely monitoring the situation.

To prevent further escalation, Dhalai District Magistrate and Collector Vivek H.B. imposed prohibitory orders for an indefinite period on Thursday night within the Kamalpur sub-division.

Promulgating the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent danger to human life, public property, and peace, the DM’s order barred the assembly of more than four persons, carrying or using weapons or dangerous materials, delivering provocative speeches, sloganeering, or distributing pamphlets inciting hatred.

It also restricted the use of rooftops or premises for pelting stones during riots and banned the entry and movement of vehicles in the prohibited areas.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of Thursday’s violence in Kamalpur sub-division.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, visited the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here to enquire about the health condition of the injured people.

Of the 12 injured in Thursday’s violence, three were shifted to the Medical College and Hospital in Agartala, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Kamalpur Bimal Sinha Memorial Hospital.

The injured included Salema Block Development Officer (BDO) Abhijit Majumdar, Engineer Animesh Saha, Kamalpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Samudra Debbarma, and trader Biplab Deb.

Saying that he monitored the situation throughout Thursday night, the Chief Minister informed that the attackers, with an intent to kill people, used heavy bamboo sticks, iron rods, and slingshots to assault local traders and officials at Santirbazar in Kamalpur sub-division.

“The attackers also looted various items from the Santirbazar market and even snatched gold chains from women. In the name of agitation, these are all disgraceful acts. I have directed the police to take severe action. We will not succumb to any pressure. You will soon see what action is being taken against the perpetrators,” Saha told the media at the hospital.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee also visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured people.

According to police, to enforce the shutdown, picketers carrying national flags organised sit-in demonstrations at over 52 key locations and highways across the state, and at a few places along railway tracks in West Tripura and Khowai districts on Thursday. (IANS)

