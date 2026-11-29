CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA from the 19 South Shillong constituency, Sanbor Shullai, is facing allegations of rape and wrongful confinement. A local court in Shillong has fixed November 30 for pronouncement of its order on his anticipatory bail application seeking pre-arrest protection.

The complaint was initially recorded as General Diary Entry No. 5/2026 at Sadar Police Station on November 14. The anticipatory bail application, registered as No. 121(H)2026 under Section 482(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was first taken up on November 20.

During the hearing on November 27, the Investigating Officer submitted a status report dated the same day. The court heard Public Prosecutor S.S. Das and defence counsel S. Dey, who submitted an additional affidavit containing WhatsApp exchanges and messages allegedly exchanged between the complainant and the MLA's casual peon.

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