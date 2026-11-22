CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A court in Tripura has sentenced Suman Nath to a total of nine years' imprisonment for preparing forged documents in connection with the alleged sale of a vehicle. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. Nath, a resident of Ramendranagar under the Sabroom subdivision of South Tripura district, was accused of preparing fake documents and falsely claiming that a vehicle bearing registration number TR08-1880 had been sold to Bidhan Dey in 2000. According to the prosecution, a forged document was prepared through a notary in Sabroom, stating that the vehicle had been sold to Dey in 2000. However, during the subsequent police investigation, Dey reportedly told investigators that he had never purchased the vehicle.

Following the investigation, police registered a case against Nath and submitted a charge sheet before the court. Advocate Apan Datta represented Dey during the legal proceedings.Article 370 abrogation ended separatist sentiments among Kashmiri youth: Shah After the trial, the court convicted Nath under four different sections and sentenced him to a total of nine years' imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000.

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