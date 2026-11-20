CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Newly elected Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will elect their Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons between November 23 and 26.

The elections will take place across all 587 village committees, with 5,873 elected members casting their votes. The village committee polls were held on October 8, and all elected members took oath earlier this month. TIPRA Motha secured a majority in most of the village committees. However, sources said tensions had emerged in several villages, where multiple contenders were seeking the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson. Party leaders were reportedly trying to resolve differences among elected members, but internal disputes persisted in many areas.

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