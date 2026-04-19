Tipra Motha Party Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma Calls for Indigenous Unity in Northeast

AGARTALA: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, whose party retained control of the politically crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the recent bypolls in Tripura, said on Saturday that all-round development of the indigenous people of the Northeast is vital. After leading a party delegation to meet Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at Lok Bhavan, the TMP Chief stressed the importance of unity among the region's diverse ethnic communities.

"We should fight against Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh. We should not fight among ourselves. If one community fights another, it will be damaging for all of us," Debbarma, a former royal scion, told the media.

He said the Governor would now initiate the necessary steps to constitute the new council in the TTAADC, while the party would soon select its Chairman and Chief Executive Member (CEM). As the term of the present council ended on Saturday, outgoing CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia submitted his resignation to the Governor Nallu.

Jamatia, along with Minister Brishaketu Debbarma and newly elected TTAADC members -- C.K. Jamatia and Runiel Deb Barma, accompanied the TMP Chief during the meeting.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma reiterated that the Governor, as the constitutional custodian of the council, would issue the required notification, after which the party would proceed strictly in accordance with the law.

However, the political undertones were evident.

In a notably candid attack, he accused sections within the BJP of attempting "bullying" and "horse-trading" to destabilise his party despite their alliance. (IANS)

Also Read: Tipra Motha Party Sweeps Tripura Tribal Council Polls, Retains Control of TTAADC