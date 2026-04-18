TTAADC Election Results 2026: Tipra Motha Wins 24 Seats in Landslide, BJP Slumps to Just 4

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has decisively retained control of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the 2026 elections, winning 24 of the 28 elected seats — six more than it secured in the previous polls — in a result that significantly consolidates its position as the dominant political force in Tripura's tribal areas.
The TTAADC, the state's second most important constitutional body after the Legislative Assembly, administers nearly 70 percent of Tripura's 10,491 sq km geographical area through its 30-member council, comprising 28 elected representatives and two state government nominees.
The tribal-based TMP, headed by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, improved substantially on its 2021 tally of 18 seats, emerging with an even stronger mandate this time.
Both Chairman and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the outgoing TTAADC, Jagadhish Debbarma, and senior TMP leader Purna Chandra Jamatia have been re-elected, providing continuity in the council's leadership.
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The BJP, TMP's ruling alliance partner at the state level, managed to win only four seats — a dramatic fall from the 10 seats it secured in the 2021 TTAADC elections.
In 2021, the BJP had contested 11 seats and won nine, with a BJP-backed independent candidate also winning and subsequently joining the TMP. The combined alliance had then wrested control of the council from the CPI(M)-led Left Front.
As in 2021, neither the CPI(M)-led Left Front nor the Congress party managed to win a single seat in the 2026 TTAADC elections, continuing their electoral irrelevance in Tripura's tribal council polls.