TTAADC Election Results 2026: Tipra Motha Wins 24 Seats in Landslide, BJP Slumps to Just 4

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has decisively retained control of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the 2026 elections, winning 24 of the 28 elected seats — six more than it secured in the previous polls — in a result that significantly consolidates its position as the dominant political force in Tripura's tribal areas.

The TTAADC, the state's second most important constitutional body after the Legislative Assembly, administers nearly 70 percent of Tripura's 10,491 sq km geographical area through its 30-member council, comprising 28 elected representatives and two state government nominees.

TMP's Dominant Performance

The tribal-based TMP, headed by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, improved substantially on its 2021 tally of 18 seats, emerging with an even stronger mandate this time.

Both Chairman and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the outgoing TTAADC, Jagadhish Debbarma, and senior TMP leader Purna Chandra Jamatia have been re-elected, providing continuity in the council's leadership.

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