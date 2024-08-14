BSF Strengthens Vigil at India-Bangladesh Border, Engages Villagers in Security Coordination Amid Evolving Situation

New Delhi: In light of the evolving situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) is intensifying its efforts along the India-Bangladesh border, including its effort to orchestrate “village coordination meetings” in border villages, aiming to enlist local support for bolstering security and curbing illegal activities.

The border guarding force, responsible for maintaining security at the 4096 km India-Bangladesh border, has, in “village coordination meetings,” approached Panchayat Pradhans, Panchayat members, and villagers under the jurisdiction of its South Bengal frontier in the border villages of Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, within their respective areas of responsibility.

A few such meetings were organised by Company Commanders of Border Outposts Chauhatia Singamora, Ichamati, Padampur, Ranghat, Madhupur, and Mysimpur of the 68th Battalion of BSF, deployed along the India-Bangladesh border under Sector Headquarters Krishnanagar, and Border Outposts Haridaspur, Goalpara, Kaijuri, Jhawdanga, Angrail, and Tentulberiya of the 5th, 85th and 102 Battalions BSF under Sector Headquarters Kolkata.

As per the BSF, the objective of these meetings was to “strengthen the relationship between the BSF and local communities.”

“BSF Company Commanders discussed the current situation in Bangladesh and emphasised the need for villagers’ cooperation in maintaining security and preventing illegal activities,” said the BSF in a statement. The officers explained how local residents could significantly contribute to border security by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity.

“Discussions also focused on the implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC during night hours along the international border.” Key points discussed during the meetings included the “prohibition of unnecessary civilian movement on the embankment to prevent potential security breaches.” The BSF also informed villagers that fishing in the border area during night hours is strictly prohibited, as it poses a threat to national security.

The Public Relations Officer of the BSF, South Bengal Frontier, AK Arya (Deputy Inspector General), stated that the BSF regularly conducts coordination meetings with villagers in border areas. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress Demands JPC Probe into Adani-Hindenburg Controversy, Urges Caste Census and Investigation into SEBI Allegations

Also watch: