Tripura Bust: 16 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed at Agartala Railway Station

AGARTALA: At least Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were detained at the Agartala Railway Station.

Three of the people arrested are suspected of being involved in illegal activities. The group was taken into custody, and a case was filed at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station under several legal charges. The detainees are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mijanur Rahaman (26), Safikul Islam (30), Md. Alamin Ali (23), Md. Milan (38), Sahabul (30), Sariful Shek (30), Kabir Shek (34), Lija Khatun (26), Tania Khan (24), Ethi Shek (39), Brindaban Mandal (21), Abdul Hakim (25), Md. Idul (27), Md. Abdur Rahaman (20), Md. Ayub Ali (30), and Md. Jiarul (20).