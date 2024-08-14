Tripura Bust: 16 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed at Agartala Railway Station

AGARTALA: At least Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were detained at the Agartala Railway Station.
Three of the people arrested are suspected of being involved in illegal activities. The group was taken into custody, and a case was filed at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station under several legal charges. The detainees are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Mijanur Rahaman (26), Safikul Islam (30), Md. Alamin Ali (23), Md. Milan (38), Sahabul (30), Sariful Shek (30), Kabir Shek (34), Lija Khatun (26), Tania Khan (24), Ethi Shek (39), Brindaban Mandal (21), Abdul Hakim (25), Md. Idul (27), Md. Abdur Rahaman (20), Md. Ayub Ali (30), and Md. Jiarul (20).
Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) stopped a group of 12-15 Bangladeshi nationals from illegally entering Tripura on Monday, August 12.
They attempted to cross the border in poor weather conditions near BOP Paharmura in Khowai District, but the BSF successfully prevented the infiltration.
BSF troops noticed 12-15 Bangladeshi nationals crossing the border. When challenged, the group tried to force through the border fence.
The BSF fired one round from a Pump Action Gun, causing the group to retreat back into Bangladesh. Due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has increased border surveillance.
Meanwhile, the Central government has asked Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to speed up plans for fencing the India-Myanmar border.
They sent a letter to the chief secretaries of these states and the Assam Rifles director general, highlighting the urgency of completing the remaining sections of the border fence. Arunachal Pradesh, in particular, has a 480-km stretch of unfenced border with Myanmar.
The 243-kilometer stretch of the India-Myanmar border in Manipur still needs to be fenced. The Centre has asked Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur to work with Assam Rifles, the Border Roads Organisation, and other departments to finalize the fence's location.
