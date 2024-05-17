Assam: Illegal Blood Donation Racket Unearthed at Assam Medical College, Three Arrested

GUWAHATI: Authorities in Dibrugarh district of Assam have uncovered illicit blood donation racket flourishing within the confines of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). The operation which came to light on Thursday (May 16), involved the arrest of three individuals allegedly orchestrating illegal activities.

The individuals apprehended were identified as Amrit Rajput Pradip Das and Dasrath Das. They were engaged in recruiting rickshaw pullers, migrant laborers and even drug addicts. These individuals were exploited to donate blood in exchange for monetary compensation. Exploiting the vulnerability of these groups the trio reportedly sold collected blood to desperate patients at exorbitant prices.

Reports indicate that prices for single unit of blood ranged from Rs 3000 to Rs 7000. The prices varied according to blood type and urgency. Shockingly, it has been revealed that perpetrators also engaged in sale of their own blood multiple times. This further underscores magnitude of racket.

Rajib Das in-charge of Borbari police outpost in Dibrugarh, confirmed that investigation is ongoing. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend additional individuals complicit in illegal operation. "We have arrested three persons so far. We are questioning them to gather more information about the racket. We will not spare anyone involved in this unethical practice" Das affirmed.

Addressing the gravity of situation, AMCH superintendent Prasanta Dihingia emphasized hospital's proactive stance in tackling the issue. "We have held numerous meetings with administration and police. The brokers are active. They extort large sums of money from people in need of blood. It’s significant racket. It operates in hospitals of Dibrugarh" Dihingia stated.

The revelation of such an unethical and exploitative practice within a medical institution has sent shockwaves through community. As investigations continue there remains pressing need for heightened vigilance. Stringent measures are essential. They safeguard sanctity of healthcare facilities. These steps are crucial. They ensure the welfare of vulnerable individuals.