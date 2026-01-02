Tripura ADC Stands by Family of Assault Victim with Financial Support

AGARTALA: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council released financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the family of Anjel Chakma on January 1, honouring an assurance made earlier after his death. The support was extended as part of the council's commitment to stand with the bereaved family.

Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia personally visited the family's residence and handed over the cheque. The disbursement followed an appeal by Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who had urged the council to provide immediate assistance.

Officials stated that the release of funds reflected the administration's resolve to implement its assurances without delay. Expressing sympathy, Jamatia said the council bore a moral duty to support the family and assured them of further help if the need arose.

Anjel Chakma, 24, a native of Tripura, had died in Dehradun after being assaulted on December 9. Police said he and his brother were allegedly targeted with racial slurs, including being called "Chinese", by a group of intoxicated men prior to the attack. (Agencies)

