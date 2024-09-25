Tripura: Agartala RPF, GRP seize 10 kg marijuana, one held

Agartala: Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested one person who was allegedly carrying 10 kg of marijuana in a long-distance train, according to railway officials.

Acting on a tip-off, the Agartala RPF and GRP conducted a joint operation on Monday, leading to the arrest of a Bihar resident carrying 10 kg of dry marijuana. The individual had concealed the marijuana inside white paper bundles, intending to transport it to Bihar.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Mukesh Mahato, hails from Gulmaiya Chak village in Patna district, Bihar, and has been booked under the NDPS Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station.

He is expected to be presented before the court tomorrow, where the police will request his remand for further investigation.

The police have conducted an intense interrogation of the suspect. Additionally, the RPF and GRP railway officials expect that more arrests could follow in connection with this case.

Earlier on September 17, Agartala GRP had seized 44 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.52 lakhs at Agartala Railway Station. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search near the 13th rail track on the Agartala to Jirania route, near Agartala Railway Station. During the operation, authorities recovered 44 kg of dried cannabis from bushes alongside the tracks.

Moreover, on September 16, three accused were arrested after the recovery of 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin, the total market value of seized drugs being Rs 42 crore, from a vehicle in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, told ANI that the accused had tried to carry the seized narcotics to the rest of the country through Guwahati.

The accused were identified as Hanif Uddin of the Ratabari police station area and Jabrul Hussain of the Patharkandi police station area of Karimganj district.

