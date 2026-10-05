Tripura CM Manik Saha Pledges Modern, Eco-Friendly Urban Development Ahead of Civic Polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: As the civic elections in Tripura draw closer, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has sent a message about his government's commitment to improving Agartala city and other urban areas of the state into modern, environment-friendly and aesthetically appealing locations. He said the government's development process was not confined to Agartala, as similar development works were being carried out in district headquarters, municipal council areas and Nagar Panchayat areas across the state.

Inaugurating the comprehensive renovation, modernisation and beautification project of the historic pond near Ujan Abhoynagar Market, the Chief Minister said the government's objective was not limited to constructing infrastructure and concrete structures, but also to improving people's quality of life, protecting the natural balance of urban areas and ensuring holistic urban development.

Dr Saha said several traditional ponds and water bodies in Agartala and other parts of the state had faced the threat of extinction in the past due to neglect, lack of maintenance and inadequate planning. He said the filling up of water bodies not only damaged the environment but also created problems with drainage during the monsoon.

Dr Saha said that after assuming office, the present government, in coordination with the Agartala Municipal Corporation and concerned departments, had launched special initiatives to identify, restore and revive old and important water bodies across the city.

On the beautification of the Ujan Abhoynagar Market pond, the Chief Minister said the project had been implemented under AMRUT 2.0, with facilities including boundary protection, walking paths, adequate lighting, benches and landscaped green spaces.

He said the renovated pond had created a pleasant environment for morning walkers and residents seeking leisure and relaxation, while also improving the overall appearance of the locality.

He said several initiatives were being implemented to transform Agartala into a smart and liveable city, including modernisation of drainage systems, construction of alternative roads to ease traffic congestion, installation of solar power and street lights, and conservation of parks and water bodies.

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