Tripura artist Shanta Deb wins Lalit Kala Akademi award

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AGARTALA: Tripura's renowned female ceramic sculptor Shanta Deb has been selected for the National Lalit Kala Akademi Award along with 20 other artists from across the country. She was felicitated at a special function in New Delhi on Monday and presented with the award. President Droupadi Murmu will organise a special felicitation programme for the award-winning artists on October 29.

Shanta Deb is the first female ceramic sculptor from the State to receive this rare honour. Previously, a total of five artists from Tripura had received this prestigious award. They are Bipul Kanti Saha, Mrinmoy Debbarma, Soumya Chakraborty, Soumen Debnath and Tapati Bhowmik Majumder.

A total of 12,000 entries were submitted, out of which 278 were selected for photography and other media. Of these 278 entries, the Lalit Kala Akademi Awards, under the Union Ministry of Culture, are being given to 20 artists this year. Each selected artist will receive an award of Rs 2 lakh. In addition, the sculpture made by Shanta Deb was sold for Rs 4 lakh.

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