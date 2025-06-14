Tripura: Bangladeshi national held at Agartala railway station for illegal entry

AGARTALA: A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended from Tripura’s Agartala railway station for illegally entering India, officials said. According to the officials, the security agencies apprehended the Bangladeshi national on Wednesday evening while acting on a tip-off. He was attempting to travel to Kolkata in West Bengal by train.

The joint operation was carried out by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Intelligence Branch. The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Khalek (28), alias Hasim Miah, a resident of Netrokona district in Bangladesh. (ANI)

