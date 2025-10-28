Tripura CM Manik Saha addresses 'Sharad Samman 2025' event in Agartala

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday addressed the “Sharad Samman 2025” event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

On October 25, CM Manik Saha attended the Karyakarta Conference organised by the Mandwai Mandal on Saturday. On this occasion, Dr. Saha welcomed 339 voters from 109 families into the BJP. During the conference, he remarked that the force of muscle and communal provocation cannot do politics.

He stated that the current government is working for the welfare of people in janajati areas, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party is working to free the state from the politics of fear. Attempts to silence people’s voices by force will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

While addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said, “I always feel that no one can be braver than the Janajatis. The Janajatis are much braver. But this courage does not mean hitting someone on the head with a stick. Courage means speaking with confidence about one’s expertise in any matter and demonstrating leadership qualities, which are present among the Janajatis. For many years, a politics of fear was in place in the state. It needs to be freed from it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is working to free the state from the politics of fear. Wherever the communists have ruled, scenes of murder, terrorism, and arson have been seen.”

He said, “After Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, the terminology of politics in the entire country has changed. Now he has established India as a strong nation. We are also trying to work in the direction the Prime Minister has outlined. But an attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Tripura. We have the right to do politics anywhere. Now there is no monarchy; now there is democracy. In a democracy, anyone can go anywhere. How long will it last with just physical force and communal tickling? In a case of Takarjala, a 75-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg. Under what circumstances can this be accepted? What kind of politics is this?”

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, former MP Rebati Tripura, BJP State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Sadar Rural District President Gauranga Bhowmik, Mandwai Mandal president Abhijit Debbarma, and other top party leaders attended the conference. (ANI)

