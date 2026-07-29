Tripura BJP Suspends One Leader and Expels Another Over Alleged Misconduct

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura BJP has suspended former TTAADC member Padma Lochan Tripura for alleged anti-party activities and expelled Debasish Saha, alias Boro Kanai, from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-social activities.

The disciplinary action was taken on the instructions of state BJP president Abhishek Debroy, who said the party would not tolerate anti-party activities or any action that tarnishes its image.

Padma Lochan Tripura had reportedly been expressing dissatisfaction on social media since the announcement of the state executive committee last week after he was not included in it. According to party sources, he continued to share social media posts that allegedly damaged the party's image despite being instructed to refrain from doing so.

Debasish Saha, popularly known as Boro Kanai, was a member of Booth No. 16 under the 8-Town Bordowali Mandal. The BJP expelled him from its primary membership with immediate effect, alleging that he had engaged in activities detrimental to the organisation and had violated party discipline.

In a statement, the BJP said the interests of the party, its ideology and organisational discipline were of the highest importance. It asserted that no individual, regardless of position or influence, was above the organisation.

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