Tripura: BJP Wins Majority of Seats Uncontested in Panchayat Elections

AGARTALA: The Tripura state election commission reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power, won about 70% of the seats in Tripura's local government system without any competition.

In Tripura, there are 6,889 seats across various levels of local government, including village councils, block councils, and district councils. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 4,805 of these seats without any opponents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 4,550 out of 6,370 seats without any contest in the gram panchayat. This means that there will be no voting needed for 71 percent of these seats.