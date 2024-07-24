Tripura: BJP Wins Majority of Seats Uncontested in Panchayat Elections

AGARTALA: The Tripura state election commission reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power, won about 70% of the seats in Tripura's local government system without any competition.
In Tripura, there are 6,889 seats across various levels of local government, including village councils, block councils, and district councils. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 4,805 of these seats without any opponents.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 4,550 out of 6,370 seats without any contest in the gram panchayat. This means that there will be no voting needed for 71 percent of these seats.
For the remaining 1,819 gram panchayat seats where elections will take place, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated candidates for 1,809 of these seats.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has put forward candidates for 1,222 seats, the Congress for 731 seats, and BJP ally Tipra Motha for 138 seats. Polling for one seat in the Maheskhala Panchayat of the West Tripura district will be postponed because the BJP candidate passed away.
In the panchayat samitis, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 235 out of 423 seats without facing any competition, which is 55 percent of the total seats.
Voting will be conducted for the remaining 188 seats in the panchayat samitis, and the BJP has candidates in all these seats. The CPI-M has candidates in 148 seats, Congress in 98 seats, and Tipra Motha in 11 seats.
In the zilla parishad, the BJP won 20 out of 116 seats without any competition, which is about 17 percent of the total. Voting will be held for the remaining 96 seats, with the BJP having candidates in all of them.
The CPI-M has candidates in 81 seats, and the Congress has candidates in 76 seats. The deadline to withdraw candidacies was July 22. Voting is set for August 8, and the votes will be counted on August 12.
ALSO WATCH: