Tripura: BSF and Local Police Apprehend 11 Bangladeshi Nationals, Seize Drug Paraphernalia Worth Rs 72 Lakh

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) and local police have successfully apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals and seized drug paraphernalia worth Rs 72 lakh. BSF issued statement today detailing operations and outcomes.

Acting on tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Gajaria area under AD Nagar police station BSF and Edingar police launched joint operation late last night. According to BSF statement, “A total of eight Bangladeshi nationals including female tout, were arrested from Muslim Para Gajaria.” During preliminary interrogation, they admitted to entering India illegally.

In a separate operation Amtali police and BSF detained three Bangladeshi nationals at mobile check post in Amtali area. BSF highlighted importance of these operations in maintaining border security and preventing illegal immigration.

In another significant operation, BSF and Kalamchoura police station conducted joint raid. This resulted in recovery of 10000 Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 50 lakh. BSF emphasized ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in region.

Additionally acting on tip-off, BSF raided rubber plantation near Krishna Nagar and seized 9500 packets of cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. BSF reiterated its commitment to combating smuggling and protecting nation’s borders.

These operations underscore BSF’s dedication to ensuring national security. Their effective collaboration with local police forces is evident. BSF’s proactive measures continue to play crucial role in maintaining law and order along border regions.

