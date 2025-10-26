Tripura BSF IG meets Governor, apprises over prevailing security along Indo-B'desh border

AGARTALA: Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier, called on Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, at Raj Bhavan, Agartala, on Friday.

During the meeting, the Governor was apprised of the prevailing security and operational scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border, and of the various measures being undertaken by the BSF to ensure effective border management.

The Governor deeply appreciated the commitment of the BSF in safeguarding the international border and ensuring the safety and security of the people of Tripura.

According to Rajbhawan, the visiting Goa Governor was received with traditional hospitality at the Raj Bhavan. The officials from the Governor's Secretariat and senior state government representatives were also present during the welcome ceremony.

The Rajbhawan said that both governors are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest, including inter-state cooperation and cultural exchange, during the visit.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the newly constructed party office in the 12-Takarjala Mandal in the state on Wednesday. During the event, 200 families comprising 690 people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant boost to the party's grassroots strength in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said, "Under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are tirelessly working for the overall development of our Janajati brothers and sisters."

He also criticised certain individuals who, he said, are still engaged in divisive politics. "Unfortunately, a few people continue to play divisive politics and conspiracies in the style of the communists. I want to warn them that there is no benefit in trying to mislead the tribal community," the Chief Minister remarked. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Rifles recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in Mizoram