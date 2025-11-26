Tripura BSF IG outlines measures to strengthen border security

AGARTALA: Newly appointed Inspector General of BSF Tripura Frontier, Aloke Kumar Chakravarty, on Monday outlined a series of measures to strengthen border security and curb cross-border crime, citing the current unstable situation in Bangladesh.

Speaking in his first interview since assuming office, Chakravarty highlighted Tripura’s strategic importance, sharing borders with Bangladesh on three sides.

“The situation in Bangladesh is unstable at present. Whether things will stabilise is uncertain, especially now that their elections have been announced. For the past year, Bangladesh’s democratic framework has been gradually sidelined, and the country has been governed through an advisory committee. This has had a considerable effect on our own border security,” he said.

Inspector General of BSF further added, “All BSF battalions deployed along the Bangladesh border under the Tripura Frontier have been placed on high alert and are fully prepared to tackle any situation. Our BOPs are functioning effectively, and we continuously maintain the border fencing, keeping it clear and secured at all times. We have reviewed the “patrol on zero line” directive from IBBS, and we have implemented a new nomination system. Those who operate along the international border have also been included in this process so that their safety and the sensitivity of their tasks remain under close monitoring.”

“Existing fencing has deteriorated considerably. Proposals for new fencing using upgraded designs are under consideration by the Government of India. We plan to install around 500 km of new fencing incorporating improved technologies while keeping costs low,” he added.

On enforcement, Chakravarty shared comparative data for 2024 and 2025. “If we compare the records of 2024 and 2025, a noticeable change is visible. Last year, a total of 1,003 people, including one Nigerian, were apprehended. So far in 2025, 956 persons have been detained, including individuals from various countries. Among them, if we look at Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya Muslims, 724 people were arrested in 2024, while 674 have already been arrested in 2025,” he told ANI.

Chakravarty further added, “So far in 2025, 197 trans-border individuals and 87 touts have been arrested, totalling 278 apprehensions this year.”

Cattle smuggling, narcotics, and psychotropic substance seizures continue to be a key focus.

“We captured 1,510 cattle last year and seized nearly 1,800 cattle. Seizure of Phensedyl has also decreased. Last year, around 70,000 bottles were seized; this year, the figure stands at 46,263 so far,” Chakravarty said.

IG BSF highlighted that, “Seizures of narcotics along the border continue to remain high. Last year, 6,19,134 Yaba tablets were confiscated, while so far in 2025, 4,19,505 tablets have been seized, with an additional 14,172 tablets recovered recently. Ganja seizures have risen from 9,858 kg in 2024 to 11,357 kg this year. Mature cannabis plants have also been destroyed through joint operations, including plants worth over Rs 1 crore just yesterday. Following the end of the rainy season, joint operations with the police have resumed. In contrast, no brown sugar has been found this year, compared to 382 grams seized across 302 packets in 2024.”

