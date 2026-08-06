Tripura Central University launches undergraduate journalism programme

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Central University has introduced an undergraduate programme in Journalism and Mass Communication. Admissions to the new course, offered under the Institute of Multidisciplinary Studies (IMS), have commenced for the 2026–27 academic session.

The programme will provide students with professional training in journalism, digital media, filmmaking, photography, public relations, advertising, corporate communication, broadcasting and digital content creation.

The programme has been introduced under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Debabrata Das as part of the university’s efforts to promote multidisciplinary, skill-based and employment-oriented higher education.

Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr Sunil Kalai, said the department had long advocated the introduction of journalism education at the undergraduate level. He said providing professional journalism education immediately after higher secondary education would enable students to develop industry-oriented skills from the beginning of their academic careers.

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication has expanded steadily since the launch of its postgraduate programme in 2009 through curriculum development, research, digital journalism, documentary filmmaking, photography and collaboration with the media industry. Its alumni are currently working in newspapers, television, digital media, public relations, government communication, filmmaking and academia.

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