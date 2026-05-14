Tripura chit fund scam case: CBI arrests key absconding accused

AGARTALA/KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a proclaimed offender from Kolkata, who had been charge-sheeted in two Tripura chit fund cases, said the CBI on Wednesday.

The accused Sanjit Chakraborty, Chairman and Managing Director of M/s Cosmic Negociators Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, was at large since the registration of FIR by Tripura Police in 2013, the agency said in a press release.

Chakraborty, who had been absconding for 13 years, was finally arrested in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The CBI earlier took over the cases after notifications of the Tripura and Central governments under the DSPE Act, 1946, the central probe agency said in the statement.

It said that after investigation, a charge sheet in the first case was filed against the accused Sanjit Chakraborty and others in 2015 for duping the public of approximately Rs 7.48 crore. The charge sheet in the second case was filed in 2024 against the accused and others for duping public money to the tune of approximately Rs 27.13 lakh.

In both cases, Chakraborty was shown as an absconding accused in the charge sheet, the statement said. (IANS)

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