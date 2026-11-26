CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Urban areas across Tripura witnessed a day of intense political activity as campaigning for elections to 16 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, ended on Wednesday afternoon.

The Election Commission said the campaign had remained largely peaceful, but opposition parties alleged that it had been marred by widespread violence and intimidation. The state has 21 civic bodies, but elections will not take place in five of them as no party other than the ruling BJP filed nominations in those bodies. Polling will take place on November 27. On the final day of campaigning, bike rallies dominated the streets, while loudspeakers blared party songs and slogans in support of candidates. The BJP dominated the campaign, while other political parties lagged behind and alleged that ruling party supporters had prevented them from campaigning.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police G S Rao said the authorities had taken extensive measures to ensure peaceful polling. More than 10,000 security personnel, including 39 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, will be deployed on polling day.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was the ruling BJP's main campaign face during the three-week-long campaign. Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb and other party leaders also campaigned. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar led the CPI(M)'s campaign alongside party secretary Jiten Choudhury. The Congress also campaigned to win public support, with PCC president Asish Saha and MLA Sudip Barman leading the party's campaign.

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