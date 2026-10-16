Tripura CM Accelerates Job Distribution to Address Youth Unemployment Protests

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Amid a series of demonstrations by unemployed youths, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has stepped up the distribution of appointment letters, attending at least three such programmes over the past two days.

At a programme at Hapania Mela Ground, he distributed appointment letters to 1,452 graduate teachers. At another programme at Matangini Pritilata Hall, he handed over appointment letters to 74 assistant professors and 10 youth organisers. He also attended a programme where appointment letters for the post of Agriculture Officer were distributed.

The state government is understood to have decided to fill several other vacancies to address resentment among unemployed youths. As part of this effort, the Tripura Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRBT) has announced the dates for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to facilitate the recruitment of more teachers. The two examinations will be held on December 20 and January 3.

Addressing one of the programmes, Saha said, "The objective of the state government is to build a skilled and developed Tripura through quality education. From the beginning, our oath was to provide jobs on merit basis. So far, the government has provided regular government jobs to 23,986 people across departments, while 26,000 youths have been engaged through outsourcing."

Saha said the recruitment would help balance classroom pupil-teacher ratios. He added that 1,389 schools now had information and communication technology (ICT) facilities, 1,210 had smart classrooms, 367 had tinkering labs and 2,138 had teaching-learning material (TLM) parks. He also cited the distribution of 1,64,000 bicycles to female students and scholarships under the CM Sathi programme.

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