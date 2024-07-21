Tripura CM expresses condolences on demise of CPI(M) leader Samir Chakraborty

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences on the passing away of senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Samir Chakraborty.

Samir Chakraborty passed away at the age of 72 in the early hours of Thursday in a private hospital in Agartala.

On Friday, CM Saha visited the late Chakraborty's residence in Agartala to offer his sympathy and support to the bereaved family members.

CM Saha shared that he had known Samir Chakraborty and his family professionally for many years. During his visit, CM Saha spoke with Chakraborty's family members and close relatives.

In a conversation with media representatives, CM Saha remarked, "I have known Samir Chakraborty and his family for a long time. They used to consult me for medical reasons. He was also close to my elder brother and frequently visited our printing press for his writings. He often visited my chamber too."

CM Saha further elaborated that the late Chakraborty had been suffering from high blood sugar and other health problems and had undergone surgery. He passed away at ILS Hospital.

"I feel deeply saddened by his demise. I pray to God that he finds peace wherever he is. I also extend my condolences to his family," CM Saha added. (ANI)

