Tripura issues notices to 19 rehab centres after alleged murder of drug addict in custody

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The recent incident involving the alleged murder of a drug addict at a mental health and rehabilitation centre has snowballed into a major investigation, with the State Mental Health Authority issuing show-cause notices to 19 such centres and asking them to submit details about the infrastructure they have to treat such patients.

The issue came to light on September 9, 2026, following the death of an engineer who was also involved in theatre activities but had become addicted to drugs. He was reportedly found dead while being treated at the Swapna Foundation, a mental health centre in Ujan Abhoynagar in Agartala. The family members alleged that he had been murdered, following which police arrested the owner of the centre, Subham Biswas, and seven other employees.

The incident sparked repercussions across the state, with allegations that many such centres are operating without registration. They also allegedly lack the required infrastructure and medical facilities to treat drug addicts. All 19 centres, including the Swapna Foundation, have been asked to respond within seven days.

Under Section 65(1) of the relevant Act, operating a mental health establishment or rehabilitation centre without registration from the competent authority is unlawful. All 19 organisations have been directed to explain why action should not be taken against them under the relevant provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The authority has also warned that failure to provide a satisfactory reply or cooperate with the investigation could lead to unilateral action.

The authority has observed that a number of centres are allegedly failing to comply with these regulations, potentially compromising the safety and rights of patients. The State Mental Health Authority has therefore initiated action against centres that have failed to obtain registration or comply with prescribed standards and quality norms. The authority stated that necessary action will be taken under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, if the concerned establishments fail to provide satisfactory explanations within the stipulated period.

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